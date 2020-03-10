By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(4)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Washing Up Liquid 740Ml

£ 0.66
£0.89/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Washing up Liquid Lemon 740ml
  • Tough on grease / Leaves a sparkling finish
  • Tesco Washing up Liquid Lemon
  • Pack size: 740ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Anionic Surfactants. <5% Amphoteric Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene. Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute sparingly in water. To save energy wash non-greasy items in cold water. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Warning Not suitable for use on clothing or fabrics.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • -

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

740ml e

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Buy this, don't waste your money

5 stars

I poured this into my big name brand bottle, nobody noticed the change,, as good as the big names, but much cheaper

Best washing-up liquid around

5 stars

I've been using this brand for ages, but was recently forced to buy a well-known brand at a higher price. It made absolutely no difference at all, so I was glad to get back to this one which is excellent value for money, particularly as it does everything it says it does, including successfully washing non-greasy items in cold or lukewarm water.

TESCO QUALITY, TESCO VALUE

5 stars

CHEAP AS CHIPS. DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON THE LABEL JUST AS WELL AS, IF NOT BETTER, THAN PRICIER BRANDED ONES. WHY WASTE YOUR MONEY?

Highly recommended

5 stars

Good quality,save money!!!!

