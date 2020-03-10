Tesco Lemon Washing Up Liquid 740Ml

Buy this, don't waste your money
I poured this into my big name brand bottle, nobody noticed the change,, as good as the big names, but much cheaper
Best washing-up liquid around
I've been using this brand for ages, but was recently forced to buy a well-known brand at a higher price. It made absolutely no difference at all, so I was glad to get back to this one which is excellent value for money, particularly as it does everything it says it does, including successfully washing non-greasy items in cold or lukewarm water.
TESCO QUALITY, TESCO VALUE
CHEAP AS CHIPS. DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON THE LABEL JUST AS WELL AS, IF NOT BETTER, THAN PRICIER BRANDED ONES. WHY WASTE YOUR MONEY?
Highly recommended
Good quality,save money!!!!