Milkybar Little Treats 6X60g

Milkybar Little Treats 6X60g
£ 1.00
£0.28/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765 kJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Dairy Dessert
  • Story time
  • The Milkybar Kid and Sunny the Horse are best friends. They like to gallop in the field pretending they are on an adventure. What is your favourite imaginary adventure?
  • Made with whole milk
  • No added colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Wholemilk 70%, White Chocolate 17.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Illipe, Sal, Shea, Mango Kernel, Kokum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Cream (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving 60g% RI per portion*
Energy765 kJ459 kJ6%
-182 kcal110 kcal
Fat8.5 g5.1 g7%
of which: saturates5.4 g3.3 g17%
Carbohydrate22.9 g13.8 g5%
of which: sugars18.3 g11.0 g12%
Protein3.5 g2.1 g4%
Salt0.5 g0.3 g5%
Calcium129 mg77 mg-
(%RI*)(16%)(10%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000Kcal)---
Contains 6 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

This is even better than the normal size pots. The

5 stars

This is even better than the normal size pots. They are way more calorific though as you don’t get as much yoghurt, less but way more tasty! Grab the larger less fat ones if you’re on a diet!!

Lovely and great price

5 stars

Lovely and great price

Great

5 stars

It's delicious. Tastes the same as the normal yogurt except it's a bit smaller.

Too much sugar

2 stars

Tastes great. But too much sugar. Sent my grandaughter Hyper which is ok when happy, but makes more prone to tantrums. Replace the sugar with an alternative sweetner, e.g. Xylitol!

