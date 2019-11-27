Milkybar Little Treats 6X60g

This is even better than the normal size pots. The
This is even better than the normal size pots. They are way more calorific though as you don’t get as much yoghurt, less but way more tasty! Grab the larger less fat ones if you’re on a diet!!
Lovely and great price
Lovely and great price
Great
It's delicious. Tastes the same as the normal yogurt except it's a bit smaller.
Too much sugar
Tastes great. But too much sugar. Sent my grandaughter Hyper which is ok when happy, but makes more prone to tantrums. Replace the sugar with an alternative sweetner, e.g. Xylitol!