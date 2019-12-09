Uno Cards Game

UNO
I have been an owner of this fantastic family game for many years. My wife an I have enjoyed it with our children, grandchildren and now with our great-grandchildren. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product, great price
I bought this after finding it was genuine product at a great price. Collected and as advertised, can't fault.
Entertaining
I bought this card game for my son a month ago and we've had hours of fun playing it. The rules are easy to understand and the game is addictive.
Uno! It's a great game.
We had to get a fresh pack as we played the last one to death. Great game for early years to older years!
Great family card game
Love this card game, good fun for all the family. Teaches younger players about number matching / suit matching etc
Great family game
Bought this to go in a xmas eve box for my daughter we had great fun playing and enjoying the xmas mood. We will be sure to have fun playing it on our caravan hols too
Great game, efficient delivery
This was bought as a Christmas present and was a great hit. It was bought for a child but the whole family got involved at various stages with a simpler game for the children and the adults being more strategic. Good simple fun.
Great family game!
I've already had this game for years and, knowing how good it is, bought it as a gift for a friend. It's great for all ages, from children to grandparents. Easy to understand, and it never gets old. Would recommend without any hesitation.
Good family game
Already had this game which has been very well used and needed replacing
Fast and fun
Bought for my 12 yr old for Christmas. He absolutely loves it. So glad I bought it. Fun for all the family to enjoy! Excellent game:-)))