Uno Cards Game

5(50)Write a review
£ 8.00
Product Description

  • Four suits of 25 cards each, plus the eight Wild
  • Earn points from other players when you go out
  • Easy to learn, impossible to put down!
  • UNO is the classic card game of matching colours and numbers that is easy to pick up and impossible to put down. UNO now comes with customizable Wild Cards for added excitement. Players take turns racing to get rid of all their cards by matching a card in their hand with the current card shown on top of the deck either by colour or number. Includes 112 cards and instructions.
  • Special Action Cards and Wild Cards for unexpected excitement and game-changing fun
  • Use the Swap Hands cards to change hands with any other opponent
  • Write your own rules for game play with the Wild Customizable cards

Information

50 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

UNO

5 stars

I have been an owner of this fantastic family game for many years. My wife an I have enjoyed it with our children, grandchildren and now with our great-grandchildren. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, great price

5 stars

I bought this after finding it was genuine product at a great price. Collected and as advertised, can't fault.

Entertaining

5 stars

I bought this card game for my son a month ago and we've had hours of fun playing it. The rules are easy to understand and the game is addictive.

Uno! It's a great game.

4 stars

We had to get a fresh pack as we played the last one to death. Great game for early years to older years!

Great family card game

5 stars

Love this card game, good fun for all the family. Teaches younger players about number matching / suit matching etc

Great family game

5 stars

Bought this to go in a xmas eve box for my daughter we had great fun playing and enjoying the xmas mood. We will be sure to have fun playing it on our caravan hols too

Great game, efficient delivery

5 stars

This was bought as a Christmas present and was a great hit. It was bought for a child but the whole family got involved at various stages with a simpler game for the children and the adults being more strategic. Good simple fun.

Great family game!

5 stars

I've already had this game for years and, knowing how good it is, bought it as a gift for a friend. It's great for all ages, from children to grandparents. Easy to understand, and it never gets old. Would recommend without any hesitation.

Good family game

5 stars

Already had this game which has been very well used and needed replacing

Fast and fun

5 stars

Bought for my 12 yr old for Christmas. He absolutely loves it. So glad I bought it. Fun for all the family to enjoy! Excellent game:-)))

