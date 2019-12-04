By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Italian Style Coffee Dessert 2X90g

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Italian Style Coffee Dessert 2X90g
£ 1.75
£0.97/100g
One pot
  • Energy881kJ 210kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars14.2g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Italian style coffee flavoured dessert with Marsala wine.
  • Gluten free, Wheat free, Milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Glucose, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Marsala Wine (2%), Potato Starch, Alcohol, Stabiliser (Sorbitol Syrup), Pasteurised Egg, Corn Starch, Cocoa Powder, Lemon Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Coffee Powder, Pasteurised Egg White Powder, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring (Egg), Coffee Extract, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (90g)
Energy979kJ / 233kcal881kJ / 210kcal
Fat9.1g8.2g
Saturates8.0g7.2g
Carbohydrate36.2g32.6g
Sugars15.8g14.2g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein1.3g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fair to middling.

3 stars

Tastes OK, but very dry and heavy. Proper Tiramisu is MUCH better.

would highly recommend this desert

5 stars

I have been buying this for a long time now since I first saw it at Tesco's at least once a week tastes exactly like a tiramisuI as I remember it allergies now dairy free I would highly recommend this dairy-free dessert

A delicious dessert

5 stars

For a free from product this was a delicious dessert. Very filling with a pleasant after taste.

My top favourite dessert - keep this Tesco 5*

5 stars

A delicious dessert, free from dairy and gluten/wheat that tastes like the real thing. Before having this, I had not had a tiramisu for 15 years due to allergies. This is a weekly purchase for my shopping. Please Tesco keep this dessert.

