Seven Seas Jointcare Supplex 60S
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Vitamin D to support muscle function*
- Seven Seas Jointcare® Supplex® has been formulated to:
- *Support the maintenance of normal muscle function with Vitamin D
- Contains (per 2 capsules):
- 540 mg Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCI
- 400 mg Omega-3 nutrients
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
- Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin D to help maintain normal bones
- Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative damage
- Manganese contributes to the normal formation of connective tissue
- Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935 and our Seven Seas JointCare® experts understand how important it is for you to have the support you need so you can continue doing the things you love.
- Vitamin D to support muscle function
- Also with manganese & vitamins C & E
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCI (Crustacean (Crab)), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Iron Oxide, Carmine Red), Palm Oil, Beeswax, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Ascorbic Acid, Alpha - Tocopheryl Acetate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for those with a Fish or Shellfish allergy
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage
- Take two capsules a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
- Contains active ingredients that work with your body over time; you may need to take for up to three months, before experiencing full benefits.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
Return to
- Have any questions or comments?
- Get in touch at www.seven-seas.com/jointcare
Net Contents
60 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 2 Capsules
|% NRV
|Vitamin D
|3.34 µg
|67
|Vitamin E
|2.8 mg α-TE
|23
|Vitamin C
|24 mg
|30
|Manganese
|0.6 mg
|30
|Fish Oil
|614 mg
|providing Omega-3 nutrients
|400 mg
|of which EPA & DHA
|338 mg
|Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCI
|540 mg
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|NRV = RDA
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
