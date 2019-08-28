Tesco 6 Apple Fruity Bakes 222G

My kids love them. Perfect lunch box snack
My kids love them. Perfect lunch box snack
Delicious love em
Love the taste of these apple fruity bars they taste delicious.
Tastes good
Been buying these for a while Well packed and good to eat
Tasty and a great price
I tried the apple and strawberry versions, both are great lunch box additions for breakfast or snack on the go. Good flavour.
Not for me
Tried for first time but didn’t like
Cheap version of branded alternative
We’re tasty however can tell the difference in price through the taste. Not as tasty and the bake part is quite sludgy but overall tastes good.