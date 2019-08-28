By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Apple Fruity Bakes 222G

4(6)
Tesco 6 Apple Fruity Bakes 222G
£ 0.95
£0.43/100g
One bar
  • Energy567kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531kJ / 362kcal

Product Description

  • Soft baked multigrain cereal bars with a sweet apple filling, fortified with vitamin B6, calcium and iron.
  • Multigrain. Gently oven baked with a gooey apple centre. Our family run bakers have over 150 years’ experience. Passing down their knowledge and care for five generations, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 222G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Apple Purée (3.5%), Oatmeal, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Glucose Syrup, Apple Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Honey, Malic Acid, Inulin, Calcium Carbonate, Flavouring, Cinnamon, Wheat Bran, Oat Flakes, Oat Flour, Egg, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Iron, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

222g (6 x 37g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (37g)
Energy1531kJ / 362kcal567kJ / 134kcal
Fat5.7g2.1g
Saturates2.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate72.7g26.9g
Sugars36.7g13.6g
Fibre2.9g1.1g
Protein3.6g1.3g
Salt0.41g0.15g
Vitamin B61.1mg (79%NRV)0.4mg (29%NRV)
Calcium560.0mg (70%NRV)207.0mg (26%NRV)
Iron7.0mg (50%NRV)2.6mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

My kids love them. Perfect lunch box snack

5 stars

My kids love them. Perfect lunch box snack

Delicious love em

5 stars

Love the taste of these apple fruity bars they taste delicious.

Tastes good

5 stars

Been buying these for a while Well packed and good to eat

Tasty and a great price

4 stars

I tried the apple and strawberry versions, both are great lunch box additions for breakfast or snack on the go. Good flavour.

Not for me

2 stars

Tried for first time but didn’t like

Cheap version of branded alternative

4 stars

We’re tasty however can tell the difference in price through the taste. Not as tasty and the bake part is quite sludgy but overall tastes good.

