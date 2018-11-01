By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Award Winning Dutch Smoked Log

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.52
£7.00/kg

Product Description

  • Smoked Processed Cheese
  • Cheese 45%

Information

Ingredients

Cheese 45%, Cheese (Cow's Milk, Preservative: Sodium Nitrate, Colour: Annatto, Carotene), Water, Butter (Cow's Milk), Emulsifying Salts: (Sodium Polyphosphate, Monosodium Phosphate), Corn Starch, Salt, Natural Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cow's Milk

Warnings

  • Limited shelf life after opening, keep refrigerated, max +7°c. Casing is not edible.

Safety information

View more safety information

Limited shelf life after opening, keep refrigerated, max +7°c. Casing is not edible.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasty and creamy

4 stars

Really tasty and creamy. We eat the rind although it does say it's inedible! Not sure of the calories!

Smoked Cheese Heaven

5 stars

This is an excellent cheese. One of the best smoked cheeses I have had.

