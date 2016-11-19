Epson Polar Bear 26 Multipack Printer Ink

Good value for money
This pack is great value for money compared to other sites. Only negative would be it doesn't include the photo black cartridge and without it the printer doesn't work so I think when it says multi pack it should include all cartridges required! I had a nightmare trying to find the photo black for my printer as they are not all compatible.
great genuine product at a great price
really pleased with this purchase genuine product at a great price there is a huge mark up in some other stores I will be getting all my ink from Tesco from now on thanks
Really impressed with speed of order process
Really confused and frustrated with Epsom. The printer still needs a single black cartridge which didn't come in the pack and I can't find it available to buy separately
Super Buy
Bought these cartridges on a 3 for 2 offer. Always best to use printer manufacturers ink and this offer made it affordable.
Epsom Multi Pack Inks - Polarbear
I always use genuine Epsom inks and these were at a great price.
Replacement cartridges
This purchase was ideal as it includes all replacement cartridges rather than having to purchase individually - very good value for money
Purchasing Ink
How do you rate a purchase that is packaged consumables? OK, so it doesn't make sense to review the product - but you can review the service! The service made it easy to purchase and the delivery was quick enough. I wanted VAT invoices - and had them within 24 hours of asking. Would I buy again? Yes!
Quality ink
Tesco direct had these cartridges on offer so I bought four for the price of one! the manufacturers brand gives much better print quality than generic alternatives.
good quality inks
Ink is of good quality and provides good quality prints in normal mode. Buying at a heavy discount is best especially if you do a fair amount of printing in colour.
reasonable value
so far proved to be good quality. hopefully will last