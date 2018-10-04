Tortoise Iphone 5/Se Leather Folio Black

No good for phone calls
Looks nice and neat. However I soon found that people could not hear me clearly and my voice evidently sounded muffled. I ended up taking it out of the case every time I had a call so not a great buy. No longer used!
Unfortunately faulty
Unfortunately had to return as would not hold phone. Plastic cage was curved so phone 'popped out' as soon as inserted
Perfect Case for an iPhone 6
Love this case - gorgeous colour and feel with side protection all the way around the phone and handy card pockets too. Magnetic closure keeps it secure when in my handbag! Great value and collection easy as always with Tesco!
Great features
I bought this a month and I am very pleased that I did.
Neat and well-made cover!
I bought this 2 months ago for my husband's iphone and it has provided good protection cover at a good price! Delivery was quick too so overall we were pleased with this purchase.
Great Purchase
I bought this product a few weeks ago and as well as looking great it is also robust
Good quality leather case!
Super quality product. Miles better than the usual tat on fleabay.
Very sturdy case
My old case had seen better days. It was a kind of plastic covered card case, that simply wasn't up to the job. I wanted a leather case and the Tortoise case fitted the bill because it is genuine leather. It is very sturdy, has a strong magnet to keep the case closed and has some handy card pouches. All in all, excellent value for money.
Disappointed
Ok but not happy with quality only had since September and the catch flap has started to come away.
Neat
Really neat and smart easy to use protective, does the job at a reasonable price, good buy.