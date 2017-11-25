Tortoise Iphone 5/Se Clear Tpu

Disintegrating after 3 days!!
TERRIBLE CASE!!! Have had a week off work and done nothing with my phone while revising except leave it on my desk. The plastic casing is literally CRUMBLING away from three of the corners. Every time i pick it up, a new piece has fallen away. Worst purchase ever! Paid £12 for this pile of junk!!
I recently purchased this case and was so pleased that I ordered another one for my daughter. Invisible and perfect fit.
Bought this for iPhone 5s. Great case. Protective. A good fit and well made. Good value for money.
Bought this for my daughter's iPhone 5S. Was a bit sceptical as very cheap but fits perfectly and offers good protection for the phone and looks good.
Perfect, just what I wanted.. Protective and transparent and good price.
My second great case from tortoise
I previously bought a Tortoise case for my work phone; a Samsung G4 mini, and was really pleased with it. So when I upgraded my old iPhone 4 to a iPhone 5 I went back to Tesco for another Tortoise case. As well as protecting the phone very well it makes it much grippier, so less likely to slip out of your hand in the first place. It also makes it ten times easier to pick the phone up from a flat surface ie a desk. The case is a perfect fit and while the lock and volume buttons are protected ie covered, they remain usable.
Bought this for iPhone 5s. Wanted a clear case to show off my choice of gold casing on the phone. The clear case fits perfectly because of its flexible but firm material. I've already dropped it, and the silicone-type material resulted in a soft landing!
We bought this case for my wife's new phone and she thinks it is great.
Does the job perfectly. Just the one I'd been looking for. Have dropped phone loads and its still fine!
Lovely case I both one more for my brother .........