Tortoise Iphone 5/Se Clear Tpu

4.5(13)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Compatible with Apple
  • The Tortoise™ Soft Protective Shell is designed to protect Your iPhone 5.It is a durable, stylish design, which protects whilst allowing access to all functions of the phone.This case is in clear.Please Note will also fit & protect the Apple iPhone 5S.

Information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Disintegrating after 3 days!!

1 stars

TERRIBLE CASE!!! Have had a week off work and done nothing with my phone while revising except leave it on my desk. The plastic casing is literally CRUMBLING away from three of the corners. Every time i pick it up, a new piece has fallen away. Worst purchase ever! Paid £12 for this pile of junk!!

Perfect

5 stars

I recently purchased this case and was so pleased that I ordered another one for my daughter. Invisible and perfect fit.

Easy, protective, simple

5 stars

Bought this for iPhone 5s. Great case. Protective. A good fit and well made. Good value for money.

Great protection

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter's iPhone 5S. Was a bit sceptical as very cheap but fits perfectly and offers good protection for the phone and looks good.

Perfect

5 stars

Perfect, just what I wanted.. Protective and transparent and good price.

My second great case from tortoise

5 stars

I previously bought a Tortoise case for my work phone; a Samsung G4 mini, and was really pleased with it. So when I upgraded my old iPhone 4 to a iPhone 5 I went back to Tesco for another Tortoise case. As well as protecting the phone very well it makes it much grippier, so less likely to slip out of your hand in the first place. It also makes it ten times easier to pick the phone up from a flat surface ie a desk. The case is a perfect fit and while the lock and volume buttons are protected ie covered, they remain usable.

Perfect Fit

5 stars

Bought this for iPhone 5s. Wanted a clear case to show off my choice of gold casing on the phone. The clear case fits perfectly because of its flexible but firm material. I've already dropped it, and the silicone-type material resulted in a soft landing!

A great piece of kit.

5 stars

We bought this case for my wife's new phone and she thinks it is great.

Perfect

5 stars

Does the job perfectly. Just the one I'd been looking for. Have dropped phone loads and its still fine!

Tomas

5 stars

Lovely case I both one more for my brother .........

1-10 of 13 reviews

