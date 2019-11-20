By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2(2)Write a review
Jena Insulated Cups With Lids 8Pk
£ 1.80
£0.23/each
  • These super Insulated cups and lids are perfect to keep your drink warm for longer. The ripple wall texture increases grip.
  • Ideal for hot drinks on the go
  • 8oz (27cl)
  • Lids Included

Net Contents

8 x Cups and Lids

Do the job, but on the smaller size.

3 stars

These do the job, but they do not hold very much. Shame they weren't 12oz cups like they used to sell.

Not good

1 stars

Drink leaks from the cup. Not a good product

