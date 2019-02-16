By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Delicatessen Coriander Raita 50G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Delicatessen Coriander Raita 50G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.35
£0.70/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

  • Energy279kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 558kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • A yogurt dip with coriander and mint. Ideal to accompany Indian dishes
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Coriander (3%), Mint (3%), Sugar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains50g contains
Energy558kJ / 134kcal279kJ / 67kcal
Fat8.7g4.3g
Saturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate10.0g5.0g
Sugars7.0g3.5g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein3.8g1.9g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

5 stars

Great but need larger portion.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Geeta's Mango Chutney 320G

£ 2.10
£6.57/kg

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Mini Poppadom Snacks 70 G

£ 0.88
£1.26/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here