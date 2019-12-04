Peckish Complete 5 In 1 Seed Mix 1 Kilograms

Product Description
- Wild Bird Food
- Enjoy these birds in your garden
- Blackbird, Blue Tit, Bullfinch, Chaffinch, Coal Tit, Dunnock, Goldfinch, Great Tit, Greenfinch, House Sparrow, Long Tailed Tit, Nuthatch, Robin, Siskin, Song Thrush
- Peckish Complete 5 in 1 has been created to bring more birds, colour and song to your garden. This unique blend can be used in feeders, on bird tables and ground feeding trays.
- Each ingredient has been specifically chosen for its high energy content and to encourage the widest variety of birds into your garden. Also, the seed husks have been removed to prevent any of the seed from germinating and creacting unwanted mess and weeds.
- It's so easy with Peckish Complete 5 in 1 you'll have time to relax and enjoy watching the birds flock to your garden.
- Enriched with Natural Calvita® - Essential Nutrients for Birds
- Supplementary seed mixes are low in the essential nutrients that are found in a garden bird's natural diet. Calvita is a natural enrichment unique to Peckish which has been developed to replace the nutrients that garden birds need to stay healthy.
- Energy Equivalent - 439 KCalories/100gms
- Specially selected
- Enriched with natural Calvita - essential nutrients for birds
- Enjoy more garden birds
- Attracts colourful birds
- High energy
- No mess & no waste
- This seed mix is suitable for feeding on feeders, table & the ground
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Kibbled Wheat, Red Millet, Safflower, Kibbled Maize, Sunflower Hearts, Whole Naked Oats, Flaked Naked Oats, Pinhead Oats, Red Dari, White Millet, Kibbled Peanuts, Oyster Shell Grit
Allergy Information
- Contains Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest used within 3 months of opening
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- To use in bird feeders, simply cut the bag along the line indicated and pour the seed into a feeder. To feed on bird tables cut the bag along the line indicated and scatter the seed mix across the table. For ground feeding lightly scatter the seed mix onto a ground feeding tray.
- Bird Feeding Tips
- With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds will become reliant upon your help.
- Put out food at the beginning of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost over night. Food can be topped up mid-afternoon if necessary.
- It is best to have multiple feeding sites within the garden to prevent overcrowding. Moving them around regularly will prevent a build-up of droppings, which can spread disease and bacteria.
- Remember to place feeding stations away from cover to allow the birds to escape from cats and other predators.
- Hygiene
- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing
- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant
- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases.
Warnings
- Not suitable for human consumption
- Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
Name and address
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- County Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
Return to
- UK Tel. 08700 663 566
- ROI Tel: 1800 927 927
- gardenhealth.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for human consumption Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
