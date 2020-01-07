By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fine Bean 200G

Tesco Fine Bean 200G
£ 1.00
£5.00/kg
  • Energy104kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130.40kJ(31.20kcal)

Product Description

  • Fine beans
  • Great steamed, stir fried or even in salads.
  • Sweet and delicate
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Beans

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Egypt,Guatemala,Kenya,Morocco,Mozambique,Senegal,Tanzania

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. Trim beans as required.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as solda typical 80g serving contains
Energy130.40kJ(31.20kcal)104.32kJ(24.96kcal)
Fat.40g.32g
Saturates.10g.08g
Carbohydrate3.10g2.48g
Sugars2.20g1.76g
Fibre3.40g2.72g
Protein2.10g1.68g
Salt.00.00g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

