Tesco Fine Bean 200G

- Energy104kJ 25kcal1%
- Fat0.3g<1%
- Saturates<0.1gg<1%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt<0.01gg0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130.40kJ(31.20kcal)
Product Description
- Fine beans
- Great steamed, stir fried or even in salads.
- Sweet and delicate
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Beans
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom,Egypt,Guatemala,Kenya,Morocco,Mozambique,Senegal,Tanzania
Preparation and Usage
Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. Trim beans as required.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|a typical 80g serving contains
|Energy
|130.40kJ(31.20kcal)
|104.32kJ(24.96kcal)
|Fat
|.40g
|.32g
|Saturates
|.10g
|.08g
|Carbohydrate
|3.10g
|2.48g
|Sugars
|2.20g
|1.76g
|Fibre
|3.40g
|2.72g
|Protein
|2.10g
|1.68g
|Salt
|.00
|.00g
