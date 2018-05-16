By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Easy Entertain Large Farmhouse Pork Pie Serves 10

image 1 of T.Easy Entertain Large Farmhouse Pork Pie Serves 10

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£0.75/100g

One tenth of a pie contains
  • Energy1804kJ 434kcal
    22%
  • Fat30.6g
    44%
  • Saturates10.6g
    53%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1356kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • A large cutting pie consisting of an uncured pork fill surrounded by a pork bonestock jelly encased in a fluted rich hot water crust pastry case.
  • Made with seasoned British pork in a rich crust pastry. Serves 10
  • Pack size: 1330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIETNS:

British Pork (45%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Bonestock Jelly, Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Free Range Egg, Nutmeg.
Bonestock Jelly contains: Water, Pork Stock, Pork Gelatine, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.3kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tenth of a pie (133g) contains
Energy1356kJ / 326kcal1804kJ / 434kcal
Fat23.0g30.6g
Saturates8.0g10.6g
Carbohydrate17.0g22.6g
Sugars1.2g1.6g
Fibre1.1g1.5g
Protein12.2g16.2g
Salt1.1g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

