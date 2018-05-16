T.Easy Entertain Large Farmhouse Pork Pie Serves 10

- Energy1804kJ 434kcal22%
- Fat30.6g44%
- Saturates10.6g53%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1356kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- A large cutting pie consisting of an uncured pork fill surrounded by a pork bonestock jelly encased in a fluted rich hot water crust pastry case.
- Made with seasoned British pork in a rich crust pastry. Serves 10
- Pack size: 1330g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIETNS:
British Pork (45%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Bonestock Jelly, Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Free Range Egg, Nutmeg.
Bonestock Jelly contains: Water, Pork Stock, Pork Gelatine, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Net Contents
1.3kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tenth of a pie (133g) contains
|Energy
|1356kJ / 326kcal
|1804kJ / 434kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|30.6g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|22.6g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|12.2g
|16.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
