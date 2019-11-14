T.Easy Entertain Vegetarian Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

of the reference intake * Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

Falafel and houmous

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Baked Falafel (16%)[Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Coriander, Dried Potato, Garlic, Spices, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper], Water, Houmous (11%) [Water, Chickpeas, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic], Spinach, Carrot, Tomato, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Ploughman's

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Water, Tomato, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sultanas, Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Palm Oil.

Roasted vegetable and soft cheese

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Butternut Squash (16%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (13%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Red Onion, Tomato, Rocket, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Egg and cress

INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Cheese and onion

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).