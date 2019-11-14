By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T.Easy Entertain Vegetarian Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

5(4)Write a review
T.Easy Entertain Vegetarian Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Each cheese and onion sandwich
  • Energy489kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Falafel and houmous - Baked falafel, houmous, roasted red pepper sauce, spinach and carrot in malted brown bread. Ploughman's - Mature Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and apple and ale chutney in malted brown bread. Roast vegetable and soft cheese - Roast butternut squash, full fat soft cheese, red onion and roasted red pepper sauce in tomato bread. Egg and cress - Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted bread. Cheese and onion - A blend of mayonnaise, medium mature Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal.

Information

Ingredients

Falafel and houmous
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Baked Falafel (16%)[Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Coriander, Dried Potato, Garlic, Spices, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper], Water, Houmous (11%) [Water, Chickpeas, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic], Spinach, Carrot, Tomato, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Ploughman's
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Water, Tomato, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sultanas, Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Palm Oil.

Roasted vegetable and soft cheese
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Butternut Squash (16%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (13%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Red Onion, Tomato, Rocket, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Egg and cress
INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Cheese and onion
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1137kJ / 272kcal489kJ / 117kcal
Fat15.1g6.5g
Saturates5.9g2.5g
Carbohydrate22.2g9.5g
Sugars2.0g0.9g
Fibre1.9g0.8g
Protein10.9g4.7g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

  • Each falafel and houmous sandwich
    • Energy473kJ 113kcal
      6%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ / 208kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Baked Falafel (16%)[Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Coriander, Dried Potato, Garlic, Spices, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper], Water, Houmous (11%) [Water, Chickpeas, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic], Spinach, Carrot, Tomato, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy876kJ / 208kcal473kJ / 113kcal
    Fat5.4g2.9g
    Saturates0.7g0.4g
    Carbohydrate30.3g16.4g
    Sugars3.6g1.9g
    Fibre5.1g2.8g
    Protein7.1g3.8g
    Salt0.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each ploughman's sandwich
    • Energy456kJ 109kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.5g
      6%
    • Saturates2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars2.2g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 893kJ / 213kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Water, Tomato, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sultanas, Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy893kJ / 213kcal456kJ / 109kcal
    Fat8.9g4.5g
    Saturates4.3g2.2g
    Carbohydrate22.4g11.4g
    Sugars4.3g2.2g
    Fibre2.3g1.2g
    Protein9.7g4.9g
    Salt0.7g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each cheese and onion sandwich
    • Energy489kJ 117kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.5g
      9%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1137kJ / 272kcal489kJ / 117kcal
    Fat15.1g6.5g
    Saturates5.9g2.5g
    Carbohydrate22.2g9.5g
    Sugars2.0g0.9g
    Fibre1.9g0.8g
    Protein10.9g4.7g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each roast vegetable and soft cheese sandwich
    • Energy328kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat1.6g
      2%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 728kJ / 173kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Butternut Squash (16%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (13%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Red Onion, Tomato, Rocket, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy728kJ / 173kcal328kJ / 78kcal
    Fat3.6g1.6g
    Saturates1.8g0.8g
    Carbohydrate27.9g12.6g
    Sugars4.7g2.1g
    Fibre1.9g0.9g
    Protein6.2g2.8g
    Salt1.0g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each egg and cress sandwich
    • Energy375kJ 89kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy834kJ / 198kcal375kJ / 89kcal
    Fat6.4g2.9g
    Saturates1.5g0.7g
    Carbohydrate24.8g11.2g
    Sugars2.1g0.9g
    Fibre2.2g1.0g
    Protein9.3g4.2g
    Salt0.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice

4 stars

Well presented. The veggies loved them.

Would recommend for any function.

5 stars

Very nice selection, well presented.

Excellent packaging, no need to re-plate. Beautifu

5 stars

Excellent packaging, no need to re-plate. Beautifully fresh, no soggy bottoms. Delicious to eat. none wasted. Well done!!!!

This product is excellent. I bought this along wit

5 stars

This product is excellent. I bought this along with some other buffet food for a party. Easy to order, picked a delivery day and date and it was delivered on time by a happy and polite delivery man. The food is brilliant and worth every penny. Fresh and well packaged and then boxed. Keeps for a couple of days too if you don't use it all. Also perfect for guests taking away any leftovers as the packaging is great to use again. Will definitely use again. Well done Tesco.

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Meat Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Wrap Selection Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Crudite & Houmous Platter Serves 6

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.85/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here