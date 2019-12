T.Easy Entertain Meat Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

of the reference intake * Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 241kcal

Each chicken, bacon and stuffing sandwich

Information

Ingredients

Chicken, bacon and stuffing

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (21%), Smoked Bacon (8%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Onion, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Oats, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Sage, Black Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Chicken salad

Chicken Breast (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

BLT

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Smoked Bacon (17%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Ham, cheese and pickle

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (15%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Onion, Swede, Carrot, Courgette, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Molasses, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Extract, Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Palm Oil.

Smoked ham and mustard

Smoked Cooked Reformed Ham With Added Water (35%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Mustard Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento.