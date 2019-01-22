By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 32 Chocolate Profiteroles

5(1)Write a review
We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.19/each

One-tenth of a pack contains
  • Energy1143kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars13.0g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • 32 Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream (41%), covered in Belgian chocolate sauce (27%) and decorated with white chocolate stars.
  • 32 cream filled profiteroles individually topped with Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with white chocolate stars.
  • 32 cream filled profiteroles individually topped with Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with white chocolate stars.

Information

Ingredients

Stabilised Cream, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate Stars, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.

Stabilised Cream contains: Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar.

Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

White Chocolate Stars contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Case. Card widely recycled Base & Lid. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-tenth of a pack (70g) contains
Energy1633kJ / 393kcal1143kJ / 275kcal
Fat29.4g20.6g
Saturates14.9g10.5g
Carbohydrate25.7g18.0g
Sugars18.6g13.0g
Fibre2.2g1.6g
Protein5.2g3.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One is never enough.

5 stars

These profiteroles are full of cream and the chocolate topping is very tasty. You will not be able to eat just one. I had them for a party and served them in the container they came in everyone loved them. Very good value.

