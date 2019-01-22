Tesco Easy Entertaining 32 Chocolate Profiteroles

One is never enough.
These profiteroles are full of cream and the chocolate topping is very tasty. You will not be able to eat just one. I had them for a party and served them in the container they came in everyone loved them. Very good value.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633kJ / 393kcal
Stabilised Cream, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate Stars, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.
Stabilised Cream contains: Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar.
Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
White Chocolate Stars contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
Case. Card widely recycled Base & Lid. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Mixed Material not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-tenth of a pack (70g) contains
|Energy
|1633kJ / 393kcal
|1143kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|29.4g
|20.6g
|Saturates
|14.9g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|13.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
