T.Easy Entertain Classic Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

Very pleased with these. Good quality. 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th December 2019 Very pleased with these. Good quality. Report

Would recommend for any function. 5 stars A Tesco Customer12th November 2019 I'm so impressed with our order today. I was catering for a family funeral. Everybody loved the sandwiches. Professionally layed out in clear plastic trays. Hardly a thing left. Report

Excellent quality and price, very nice fillings. O 4 stars A Tesco Customer31st August 2019 Excellent quality and price, very nice fillings. Only thing that could improve was if it was a mixture of white and brown bread instead of just brown. Report

Something for everyone, well presented, fresh 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th August 2019 Something for everyone, well presented, fresh Report

Fantastic! 5 stars A Tesco Customer21st July 2019 I was really impressed - I ordered three platters for a party. There was a lovely selection and it would have cost far more to buy the individual fillings and do them myself. They came in lovely containers that enabled me to keep the platter covered and fresh whilst in the buffet table. Everyone commented on how crispy and fresh the lettuce was. Would most definitely order again! Report

Hassle free party food 5 stars A Tesco Customer24th June 2019 Excellent quality, really impressed! Delivered on the morning of the party which saved the hassle & storage on the day. Would recommend. Report

Not impressed 3 stars A Tesco Customer4th February 2019 When I ordered this I added on the notes fir the order I wouldn't be using till following day (no available slots for the morning I needed them) so I did NOT want fish in the sandwiches - not the best idea to have lying overnight. When the platters arrived there were 4 prawn sandwiches in each box. I phoned to complain this morning and was told I could not "pick and choose what I wanted" - and I should have read the details on the order!! NOT impressed. Won't be ordering any more party foods from Tesco. Shiona Cameron Report

Fresh and tasty 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th January 2019 Fresh and tasty Report