T.Easy Entertain Classic Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

Very pleased with these. Good quality.
Very pleased with these. Good quality.
Would recommend for any function.
I'm so impressed with our order today. I was catering for a family funeral. Everybody loved the sandwiches. Professionally layed out in clear plastic trays. Hardly a thing left.
Excellent quality and price, very nice fillings. O
Excellent quality and price, very nice fillings. Only thing that could improve was if it was a mixture of white and brown bread instead of just brown.
Something for everyone, well presented, fresh
Something for everyone, well presented, fresh
Fantastic!
I was really impressed - I ordered three platters for a party. There was a lovely selection and it would have cost far more to buy the individual fillings and do them myself. They came in lovely containers that enabled me to keep the platter covered and fresh whilst in the buffet table. Everyone commented on how crispy and fresh the lettuce was. Would most definitely order again!
Hassle free party food
Excellent quality, really impressed! Delivered on the morning of the party which saved the hassle & storage on the day. Would recommend.
Not impressed
When I ordered this I added on the notes fir the order I wouldn't be using till following day (no available slots for the morning I needed them) so I did NOT want fish in the sandwiches - not the best idea to have lying overnight. When the platters arrived there were 4 prawn sandwiches in each box. I phoned to complain this morning and was told I could not "pick and choose what I wanted" - and I should have read the details on the order!! NOT impressed. Won't be ordering any more party foods from Tesco. Shiona Cameron
Fresh and tasty
Fresh and tasty
This product is excellent. I bought this along wit
This product is excellent. I bought this along with some other buffet food for a party. Easy to order, picked a delivery day and date and it was delivered on time by a happy and polite delivery man. The food is brilliant and worth every penny. Fresh and well packaged and then boxed. Keeps for a couple of days too if you don't use it all. Also perfect for guests taking away any leftovers as the packaging is great to use again. Will definitely use again. Well done Tesco.