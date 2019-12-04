By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Easy Entertain Classic Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

4.5(9)Write a review
T.Easy Entertain Classic Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

Product Description

  • Chicken, bacon and lettuce - Sliced chicken breast, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted bread. Egg and Cress -Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted bread. Prawn Mayonnaise - Prawns and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. Cheese and Onion - A blend of mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal. Smoked Ham and Cheddar - Smoked ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg, mature Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Chicken, Bacon and Lettuce Sandwich:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Cheese and Onion Sandwich:

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Wheat Starch).

Smoked Ham and Cheddar Sandwich:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Egg and Cress Sandwich:

Hard-boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich:

Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1137kJ / 272kcal489kJ / 117kcal
Fat15.1g6.5g
Saturates5.9g2.5g
Carbohydrate22.2g9.5g
Sugars2.0g0.9g
Fibre1.9g0.8g
Protein10.9g4.7g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

  • Each smoked ham and Cheddar sandwich
    • Energy434kJ 104kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.5g
      6%
    • Saturates1.9g
      10%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 247kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1034kJ / 247kcal434kJ / 104kcal
    Fat10.8g4.5g
    Saturates4.6g1.9g
    Carbohydrate21.7g9.1g
    Sugars2.5g1.1g
    Fibre1.7g0.7g
    Protein14.8g6.2g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each prawn mayonnaise sandwich
    • Energy352kJ 84kcal
      4%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 190kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy800kJ / 190kcal352kJ / 84kcal
    Fat4.4g1.9g
    Saturates0.7g0.3g
    Carbohydrate27.1g11.9g
    Sugars1.6g0.7g
    Fibre1.7g0.7g
    Protein9.6g4.2g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each chicken, bacon and lettuce sandwich
    • Energy466kJ 111kcal
      6%
    • Fat3.9g
      6%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars1.3g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy971kJ / 231kcal466kJ / 111kcal
    Fat8.2g3.9g
    Saturates2.2g1.1g
    Carbohydrate21.8g10.5g
    Sugars2.8g1.3g
    Fibre2.1g1.0g
    Protein16.5g7.9g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each egg and cress sandwich
    • Energy375kJ 89kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy834kJ / 198kcal375kJ / 89kcal
    Fat6.4g2.9g
    Saturates1.5g0.7g
    Carbohydrate24.8g11.2g
    Sugars2.1g0.9g
    Fibre2.2g1.0g
    Protein9.3g4.2g
    Salt0.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each cheese and onion sandwich
    • Energy489kJ 117kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.5g
      9%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    20 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach cheese and onion sandwich
    Energy1137kJ / 272kcal489kJ / 117kcal
    Fat15.1g6.5g
    Saturates5.9g2.5g
    Carbohydrate22.2g9.5g
    Sugars2.0g0.9g
    Fibre1.9g0.8g
    Protein10.9g4.7g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very pleased with these. Good quality.

5 stars

Very pleased with these. Good quality.

Would recommend for any function.

5 stars

I'm so impressed with our order today. I was catering for a family funeral. Everybody loved the sandwiches. Professionally layed out in clear plastic trays. Hardly a thing left.

Excellent quality and price, very nice fillings. O

4 stars

Excellent quality and price, very nice fillings. Only thing that could improve was if it was a mixture of white and brown bread instead of just brown.

Something for everyone, well presented, fresh

5 stars

Something for everyone, well presented, fresh

Fantastic!

5 stars

I was really impressed - I ordered three platters for a party. There was a lovely selection and it would have cost far more to buy the individual fillings and do them myself. They came in lovely containers that enabled me to keep the platter covered and fresh whilst in the buffet table. Everyone commented on how crispy and fresh the lettuce was. Would most definitely order again!

Hassle free party food

5 stars

Excellent quality, really impressed! Delivered on the morning of the party which saved the hassle & storage on the day. Would recommend.

Not impressed

3 stars

When I ordered this I added on the notes fir the order I wouldn't be using till following day (no available slots for the morning I needed them) so I did NOT want fish in the sandwiches - not the best idea to have lying overnight. When the platters arrived there were 4 prawn sandwiches in each box. I phoned to complain this morning and was told I could not "pick and choose what I wanted" - and I should have read the details on the order!! NOT impressed. Won't be ordering any more party foods from Tesco. Shiona Cameron

Fresh and tasty

5 stars

Fresh and tasty

This product is excellent. I bought this along wit

5 stars

This product is excellent. I bought this along with some other buffet food for a party. Easy to order, picked a delivery day and date and it was delivered on time by a happy and polite delivery man. The food is brilliant and worth every penny. Fresh and well packaged and then boxed. Keeps for a couple of days too if you don't use it all. Also perfect for guests taking away any leftovers as the packaging is great to use again. Will definitely use again. Well done Tesco.

