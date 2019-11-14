By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Easy Entertain Caterpillar Platter 18 Pieces

3(1)Write a review
T.Easy Entertain Caterpillar Platter 18 Pieces

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.67/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Each cheese roll
  • Energy460kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1533kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Ham roll - Smoked reformed ham with added water and butter in white bread roll. Tuna mayonnaise roll - A blend of tuna and mayonnaise in white bread roll. Cheese roll - Mature Cheddar cheese in white bread roll.

Information

Ingredients

Ham Roll:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (31%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Tuna Mayonnaise Roll:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Cheese Roll:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (25%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

18 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese roll (30g)
Energy1533kJ / 367kcal460kJ / 110kcal
Fat19.7g5.9g
Saturates10.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate34.9g10.5g
Sugars3.3g1.0g
Fibre1.3g0.4g
Protein11.8g3.5g
Salt1.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

3 stars

Bread was dry. Not really suitable for 4/5 year olds. Crustless sandwiches would be much better

