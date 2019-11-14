T.Easy Entertain Caterpillar Platter 18 Pieces

Disappointed
Bread was dry. Not really suitable for 4/5 year olds. Crustless sandwiches would be much better
Ham Roll:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (31%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Tuna Mayonnaise Roll:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Cheese Roll:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (25%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
18 Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese roll (30g)
|Energy
|1533kJ / 367kcal
|460kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese roll (30g)
|Energy
|1533kJ / 367kcal
|460kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (31%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One ham roll (32g)
|Energy
|1104kJ / 263kcal
|353kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|10.3g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.5g
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1039kJ / 246kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Raisins, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tuna mayonnaise roll (30g)
|Energy
|1039kJ / 246kcal
|312kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|34.2g
|10.3g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|13.0g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
