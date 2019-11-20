By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T.Easy Entertain Kids Sandwich Platter 24 Piece

5(2)Write a review
T.Easy Entertain Kids Sandwich Platter 24 Piece

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£0.42/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Each just cheese sandwich
  • Energy373kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1242kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Egg mayonnaise - Hard-boiled egg and mayonnaise in white bread. Tuna and sweetcorn - Tuna, sweetcorn and mayonnaise in malted brown bread. Just ham - Reformed ham with added water and butter in white bread. Just cheese - Mature Cheddar cheese and butter in white bread.

Information

Ingredients

Egg mayonnaise

Ingredients

Hard-boiled Egg (42%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Tuna & sweetcorn

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

 

Just ham

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reformed Ham With Added Water (33%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Just Cheese

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (33%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

24 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach just cheese sandwich
Energy1242kJ / 296kcal373kJ / 89kcal
Fat12.9g3.9g
Saturates7.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate31.0g9.3g
Sugars2.5g0.8g
Fibre1.7g0.5g
Protein13.2g4.0g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

  • Each just ham sandwich
    • Energy280kJ 67kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.1g
      3%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars0.8g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 222kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reformed Ham With Added Water (33%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach just ham sandwich
    Energy933kJ / 222kcal280kJ / 67kcal
    Fat7.0g2.1g
    Saturates3.5g1.1g
    Carbohydrate27.1g8.1g
    Sugars2.8g0.8g
    Fibre1.2g0.4g
    Protein12.0g3.6g
    Salt1.1g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each tuna and sweetcorn sandwich
    • Energy326kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.3g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars1.0g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 185kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tuna and sweetcorn sandwich
    Energy777kJ / 185kcal326kJ / 78kcal
    Fat5.5g2.3g
    Saturates0.7g0.3g
    Carbohydrate22.8g9.6g
    Sugars2.4g1.0g
    Fibre2.6g1.1g
    Protein9.7g4.1g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each just cheese sandwich
    • Energy373kJ 89kcal
      4%
    • Fat3.9g
      6%
    • Saturates2.3g
      12%
    • Sugars0.8g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1242kJ / 296kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (33%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach just cheese sandwich
    Energy1242kJ / 296kcal373kJ / 89kcal
    Fat12.9g3.9g
    Saturates7.6g2.3g
    Carbohydrate31.0g9.3g
    Sugars2.5g0.8g
    Fibre1.7g0.5g
    Protein13.2g4.0g
    Salt1.0g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each egg mayonnaise sandwich
    • Energy415kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.9g
      6%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars0.8g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 211kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (42%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach egg mayonnaise sandwich
    Energy884kJ / 211kcal415kJ / 99kcal
    Fat8.3g3.9g
    Saturates2.1g1.0g
    Carbohydrate24.5g11.5g
    Sugars1.7g0.8g
    Fibre1.1g0.5g
    Protein8.9g4.2g
    Salt0.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Sandwiches

5 stars

Very good selection, variety of tastes. Nice packaging. We did not have leftovers of these sandwiches after the kid's birthday party

Great no fuss sandwiches.

5 stars

Really nice little sandwiches - not just for kids.

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Crudite & Houmous Platter Serves 6

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.85/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Wrap Selection Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Meat Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here