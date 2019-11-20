T.Easy Entertain Kids Sandwich Platter 24 Piece

Great Sandwiches
Very good selection, variety of tastes. Nice packaging. We did not have leftovers of these sandwiches after the kid's birthday party
Great no fuss sandwiches.
Really nice little sandwiches - not just for kids.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1242kJ / 296kcal
Egg mayonnaise
Ingredients
Hard-boiled Egg (42%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Tuna & sweetcorn
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Just ham
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reformed Ham With Added Water (33%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Just Cheese
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (33%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
24 Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each just cheese sandwich
|Energy
|1242kJ / 296kcal
|373kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.0g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.2g
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each egg mayonnaise sandwich
|Energy
|884kJ / 211kcal
|415kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.9g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
