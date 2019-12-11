Winiary Dark Gravy Mix 30G

Product Description
- Dehydrated Dark Gravy Mix
- Made with ingredients that you know from your kitchen; flour, garlic, onions, bay leaf and spices, our Dark Gravy is great with potatoes, dumplings, noodles pasta and vegetables.
- The WINIARY brand has been known to Poles for 75 years. The products in the portfolio are synonymous with home cooking, family atmosphere and a great combination of traditional Polish taste with an inspiring and contemporary approach to cooking. Included in the range are our soups, broths, sauces, mayonnaises, instant dishes, jelly and puddings - altogether 20 different culinary products that allow you to cook a tasty home-cooked meal in a quick and easy way. Whether you prefer traditional or contemporary cooking, WINIARY is here to help!
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Palm Fat, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (with Gluten and Soya), Tomato, Onion, Colour (Caramel), Garlic, Herbs and Spices (Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf), Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery, Egg, Milk and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions: 1 sachet Winiary Dark Gravy. 400ml boiling water. Empty the contents of the sachet in a jug, add a little of the boiling water and mix well to make a smooth paste. Add the remaining boiling water.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Importer address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
35 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml as consumed**:
|Energy:
|114kJ/27kcal
|Fat:
|0.7g
|of which saturates:
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.5g
|of which sugars:
|1.1g
|Fibre:
|0.2g
|Protein:
|0.6g
|Salt:
|0.91g
|**Based on one sachet in 400ml water
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019