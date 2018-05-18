By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 16Gb Ultra Micro Sd Card

  • Take better pictures and Full HD1 video
  • Your best choice for compact to mid-range point and shoot cameras
  • Transfer files quickly, with ease
  • - Ideal for Android™-based smartphones and tablets
  • - Waterproof, X-ray proof, temperature proof, and shockproof
  • - Transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
  • Capture, carry and keep more high-quality photos and Full HD video on your Android™ smartphone or tablet with the 16GB SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I card in the slot. Transfer pictures and videos from the card to your PC at a no-wait rate of up to 80MB/s. The SanDisk Memory Zone app, available on the Google Play™ store, makes it easy to view, access, and back up your files from your phone's memory. To help your smartphone run at its peak performance, set the app to automatically off-load files from your smartphone's internal memory to the card. Built to perform in extreme conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSDHC and microSDXC cards are water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof. The SanDisk Ultra card is rated Class 10 for Full HD video and comes with a SD™ adapter and a ten-year warranty.

285 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Extremely well priced for the quality.

4 stars

Delighted with the item and the fast delivery to my local store.

great card

5 stars

i purchased this card it is brilliant it works really well

Great and Cheap

5 stars

Pick up easy from Tesco, card as expected - first class, and the chaepest I could find.

Excellent memory card

4 stars

Excellent memory card used with raspberri pi3 the only con will be how fragile they are. They can break very easily taking them in out of slots.

Low price ..high quality

5 stars

Just the quality item I was looking for ....very impressed

awesome and much cheaper than from everywhere else

5 stars

so happy with my purchase. it arrived immediately and costed half of the price than from other providers.

Good price

4 stars

I don't know if this product is any better than the same thing from anywhere else, but the price was better (and it was better last year too, when I bought another one)

Thomas

5 stars

Great product in very good price. Fast collection. Thank you.

Great Value

5 stars

Works as expected and great value, cheaper than other outlets.

great value for money item

5 stars

I bought two of this items as gifts and they are fantastic. I later bought two more to take abroad and they work just fine. Great purchase!

