Tesco Chicken & Mushroom Hotpot 450G

DONT BUY!
Was tasteless and more potato than anything else, very little chicken! And it seems the first review was from Tesco themselves!
Tasteless sauce . 95% Potato 5% chicken.. mushroom
A bland, low quality meal
I cooked the meal from chilled in a fan oven according to the instructions. The chicken and mushroom slices were all clumped together at the bottom and looked like a solid object. You really need to lift off the potato slices and give it a good stir (to separate the chicken and mushrooms and get them into the actual sauce!) before putting it onto the plate. Half the potato slices were 'shadowy' and as I cut into them it became apparent that they were bruised completely through. The sauce is probably the blandest I've ever tasted. I ate about a third of this meal before giving up and chucking it into the bin. Easily the worst ready meal I've had in a very long time. Sorry.
Am always happy with the quality of this product