By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Mushroom Hotpot 450G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Mushroom Hotpot 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2462kJ 588kcal
    29%
  • Fat26.2g
    37%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken strips in a cream and white wine sauce with button mushrooms, topped with sliced potatoes.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit realfood.tesco.com.
  • Chicken cooked in a creamy white wine sauce with roasted sliced potato
  • Chicken cooked in a creamy white wine sauce with roasted sliced potato
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen.
  • These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites) (31%), Chicken (26%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Button Mushroom (5%), White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Parsley, Salt, Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Sugar, Thyme, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 6 ½ / 5 ½ mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 12 ½ / 11 ½ mins
Heat on full power for 7 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/4 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container my soften but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (429g**)
Energy574kJ / 137kcal2462kJ / 588kcal
Fat6.1g26.2g
Saturates2.0g8.4g
Carbohydrate13.0g55.9g
Sugars2.6g11.3g
Fibre1.1g4.7g
Protein6.9g29.7g
Salt0.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

DONT BUY!

1 stars

Was tasteless and more potato than anything else, very little chicken! And it seems the first review was from Tesco themselves!

Tasteless sauce . 95% Potato 5% chicken.. mushroom

1 stars

Tasteless sauce . 95% Potato 5% chicken.. mushroom 0%

A bland, low quality meal

1 stars

I cooked the meal from chilled in a fan oven according to the instructions. The chicken and mushroom slices were all clumped together at the bottom and looked like a solid object. You really need to lift off the potato slices and give it a good stir (to separate the chicken and mushrooms and get them into the actual sauce!) before putting it onto the plate. Half the potato slices were 'shadowy' and as I cut into them it became apparent that they were bruised completely through. The sauce is probably the blandest I've ever tasted. I ate about a third of this meal before giving up and chucking it into the bin. Easily the worst ready meal I've had in a very long time. Sorry.

Hotpot

5 stars

Am always happy with the quality of this product

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Casserole Dumplings 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Casserole And Dumplings 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Minced Lamb Hotpot 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Bangers & Mash In Yorkshire Pudding 440G

£ 2.50
£5.69/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here