Lucozade Energy Pink Lemonade 500Ml
- Energy385kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars10.9g12%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Lemon and Red Berry Flavour Glucose Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
- Powered by Glucose
- Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When the energy and the good times flow. Whatever you do, do it with energy.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate (2%) (Lemon, Cranberry, Raspberry), Comminuted Lemon (0.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Colour (Anthocyanins), Caffeine, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosins)
Storage
Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
- Enjoy it cold.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|154/36
|385/91
|Carbohydrate, g
|8.6
|21.4
|of which sugars, g
|4.4
|10.9
|Salt, g
|0.06
|0.15
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.6g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 21.4g per 250ml bottle.
|-
|-
