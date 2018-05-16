Branston Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 395G

- Energy525kJ 124kcal6%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.3g1%
- Sugars9.7g11%
- Salt0.74g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce
- Our Classic Spaghetti is delicious pasta in a rich and tasty tomato sauce, the perfect way to make any meal time special. Try on toast or with jacket potatoes for a snack or with your favourite evening meal for the whole family to enjoy.
- 5 a day: Portion Size: 1/2 can
- 1 of your 5 a-day
- Low in fat
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 395G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Spaghetti (43%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Puree (36%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavouring, Onion Oil, Garlic Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- UK Customer Quality Guarantee:
- If your are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.branstonbeans.co.uk
Net Contents
395g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|Energy (kJ)
|266
|525
|Energy (kcal)
|63
|124
|Fat (g)
|0.3
|0.6
|Of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|13.0
|25.7
|Of which sugars (g)
|4.9
|9.7
|Fibre
|0.6
|1.2
|Protein (g)
|1.7
|3.3
|Salt (g)
|0.37
|0.74
|-
|-
