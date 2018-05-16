By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Branston Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 395G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Branston Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 395G
£ 0.75
£1.90/kg
Each 1/2 can serving (197.5g) contains
  • Energy525kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.74g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce
  • Our Classic Spaghetti is delicious pasta in a rich and tasty tomato sauce, the perfect way to make any meal time special. Try on toast or with jacket potatoes for a snack or with your favourite evening meal for the whole family to enjoy.
  • 5 a day: Portion Size: 1/2 can
  • 1 of your 5 a-day
  • Low in fat
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 395G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Spaghetti (43%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Puree (36%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavouring, Onion Oil, Garlic Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK Customer Quality Guarantee:
  • If your are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.branstonbeans.co.uk

Net Contents

395g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can
Energy (kJ)266525
Energy (kcal)63124
Fat (g)0.30.6
Of which saturates (g)0.10.3
Carbohydrate (g)13.025.7
Of which sugars (g) 4.99.7
Fibre 0.61.2
Protein (g)1.73.3
Salt (g)0.370.74
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here