Palmolive Naturals Almond Shower Milk 250Ml

5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Palmolive Naturals Almond Shower Milk 250Ml
£ 0.90
£0.36/100ml
  • Shower Cream
  • Palmolive Almond & Milk Shower Gel respects the natural balance of your skin. Dermatologically tested.
  • With moisturising milk
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Polyquarternium-7, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Sine Adipe Lac, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Really good & Nice Smell

5 stars

I love this product as it has an amazing smell, feels very cleansing and leaves your skin feeling healthy and soft. Would recommend to anyone

Palmolive Naturals mild and sensitive

5 stars

This is the perfect shower gel for sensitive skin.

Bliss!

5 stars

I enjoy a good daily workout,this product hits the spot,i smell divine and my skin feels fresh clean and silky smooth

Fresh healthy feeling

5 stars

Highly recommend this product. I have sensitive skin. Yet, it feels wonderfully smooth after using this. Like they say,'it does what it says on the tin'!

This product is great for sensitive skin

5 stars

I have sensitive skin and have to be careful what shower gels and creams I use. This product is great for me. It doesn't aggravate my skin and has a delicate fragrance. My skin feels clean and soft after my shower too.

delicate and doesn't dry out my skin

5 stars

I have tried many shower creams over the years. My skin is really dry and Palmolive delicate care is so good for my skin. Beautiful scent and gentle on my skin

This product is my number 1 choice

5 stars

I love this shower cream, because not only does it clean me well but it smells wonderful and leaves me feeling fresh and my skin so soft afterwards too

