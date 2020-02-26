Tesco Beef Cannelloni 450G

Tasteless sloppy mess
Very little substance, it slid onto the plate like a tasteless, lumpy soup. I will not be buying this again.
Horrible!
This meal is horrible. Slimy and bland. Hardly any mince at all.
Recipe change ?
The recipe has been changed or I've just had a bad one , doesn't taste like they used to, I'm not happy with the change.
Tasteless slop!
It totally fell apart when removing from tray and was sloppy, tasteless and vulgar! Avoid!!!
very watery and more akin to a soup. bland as well
Is ok for a quick and easy dinner
would be better if it was a bit firmer and not so sloppy, is ok for a quick meal
Decent product
A decent ready meal and good on filling