Tesco Beef Cannelloni 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

  • Energy2640kJ 631kcal
    32%
  • Fat30.6g
    44%
  • Saturates13.1g
    66%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta filled with beef and tomato sauce topped with white sauce and Cheddar cheese.
  • Egg pasta filled with beef and tomato sauce topped with white sauce and Cheddar cheese. Rolled egg pasta layered on rich tomato sauce topped with béchamel A Taste of Italy
  • Rolled egg pasta layered on rich tomato sauce topped with béchamel A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Tomato, Water, Whole Milk, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Carrot, Butter (Milk), Salt, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Sugar, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Marjoram, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 5 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 12 mins / 10 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy587kJ / 140kcal2640kJ / 631kcal
Fat6.8g30.6g
Saturates2.9g13.1g
Carbohydrate10.8g48.6g
Sugars2.6g11.7g
Fibre1.3g5.9g
Protein8.3g37.4g
Salt0.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Tasteless sloppy mess

1 stars

Very little substance, it slid onto the plate like a tasteless, lumpy soup. I will not be buying this again.

Horrible!

1 stars

This meal is horrible. Slimy and bland. Hardly any mince at all.

Recipe change ?

2 stars

The recipe has been changed or I've just had a bad one , doesn't taste like they used to, I'm not happy with the change.

Tasteless slop!

1 stars

It totally fell apart when removing from tray and was sloppy, tasteless and vulgar! Avoid!!!

very watery and more akin to a soup. bland as well

2 stars

very watery and more akin to a soup. bland as well

Is ok for a quick and easy dinner

3 stars

would be better if it was a bit firmer and not so sloppy, is ok for a quick meal

Decent product

5 stars

A decent ready meal and good on filling

