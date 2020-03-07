By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ariel Excel Gel Gel Colour 888Ml

4.5(3396)Write a review
Ariel Excel Gel Gel Colour 888Ml
£ 5.25
£5.92/litre
  • Do you want a detergent that delivers Brrrrilliant cleaning and colours in a cold wash? With Ariel's washing gel, you no longer need to choose between cleaning and care. Unlike washing powder this super concentrated detergent activates in cold water and dissolves rapidly even in a quick wash, removing stains and leaving your clothes clean and vibrant. Ariel Colour & Style Gel also helps you keep your colours bright. Use together with Lenor fabric conditioners and Unstoppables, in wash scent booster, for an extra boost of softness and freshness. 24 washes based on 37ml per wash.
  • Brrrilliant colours and cleaning even in a cold wash
  • Helps you keep your colours bright
  • The unique super concentrated washing gel targets stains fast even in a quick wash
  • Protects your clothes and enhances colour vibrancy
  • Easy and convenient bottle that enables precise dosing with just a squeeze
  • Ariel Colour & Style laundry detergent is available in 3in1 Pods washing capsules, washing liquid and washing powder
  • Pack size: 888ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

888 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3396 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I do love this product. It smells amazing, washes at every temperature. Haven't got a bad word to say.

Excellent!

5 stars

I do love this product. It smells amazing, washes at every temperature. Haven't got a bad word to say.

Great!

4 stars

Good at removing stains at low temperatures and smells great once washed and dried, it convinced me to wash at a lower temperature, not too bad for value for money

Great!

4 stars

Always leaves my washing smelling amazing and cleans well which is what I need with a 2 year old!!

Excellent!

5 stars

i love these products. the smell lasts and they work tough on stains. perfect with a family of 6 and lots of washing!

Excellent!

5 stars

This product really is effective for keeping clothes clean.Brilliant whites at lowtemperatures [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

By far the best detergent I have ever used, my son has sensitive skin and this is the only detergent that doesn’t affect his skin

Excellent!

5 stars

I love Ariel gel. It cleans first time and leaves. Y washing smelling lovely.

Good!

3 stars

I think this product is excellent for low temperature washing but not so good with dried in stains! It's value for money though with a reasonable effectiveness and a very fresh smell!

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use this brand you no what ever temp you put your washing on clothes come out clean snd fresh

1-10 of 3396 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

Tesco Soft Regular Tissues 72S

£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here