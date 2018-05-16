Nicorette Cools Lozenge 4Mg 80S

Product Description
- Cools 4mg lozenge nicotine
- Use: This product strength is suitable for those smoking more than 20 cigarettes a day. Nicorette cools 4mg lozenge is used to relieve/and or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them.
- Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However, Nicorette cools 4mg lozenge can be used in a number of ways, either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
- For those who smoke more than 20 a day
Information
Ingredients
The pack contains 4x20 compressed Lozenges, each containing 4mg Nicotine, Other ingredients are E421, E415, E955, E950, E470b, E171, Winterfresh Flavour, Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous, Hypromellose, Sepifilm Gloss, Polysorbate 80
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For adults and children aged 12 years and over. Do not chew or swallow the lozenge. Place the lozenge in your mouth and allow to dissolve. Use 1 lozenge when required, usually 8-12 lozenges per day. Do not use more than 15 lozenges per day. Read the information leaflet carefully before use.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet for instructions.
Warnings
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- If you are pregnant, talk to you doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using this product. If you need any advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
80 x Lozenges
Safety information
