Epson Daisy T1803 Magenta Printer Ink

non in stock at store
As the store didn't have this colour in stock I bought a Tesco 'compatible' one, my printer wouldn't accept it so ended up buying this genuine one online from Tesco Direct, didn't arrive next day as most other items do, collected from the store to save on postage. Don't consider it good value as I don't print my photos, so don't need an expensive ink
epson cartridge
This was exactly what I was looking for at a good price. Sent very quickly so no waiting for ages.
Good value single ink cartridge
Printer seems to use more magenta and cyan when printing photos so this represents good value. The price for the XL cartridge can't be beaten. Delivery was next day although it did say standard delivery 5 working days.
perfect
yep does what it says