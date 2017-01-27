By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Epson Daisy T1803 Magenta Printer Ink

5(4)Write a review
Epson Daisy T1803 Magenta Printer Ink
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Magenta
  • 180 Pages
  • 1 Pack
  • - Colour: Magenta
  • - Capacity: 3.3ml
  • - Compatibility: Epson Expression Home XP-30, Expression Home XP-102, Expression Home XP-202, Expression Home XP-205, Expression Home XP-305, Expression Home XP-405, Expression Home XP-212, Expression Home XP-215, Expression Home XP-312, Expression Home XP-315, Expression Home XP-415, MUFC Limited Edition Printer, Expression Home XP-225, Expression Home XP-322, Expression Home XP-422, Expression Home XP-425
  • "Epson's new four-colour ink set delivers crisp, clear text documents and glossy, lab-quality photos. Ideal for affordable, reliable printing.
  • Epson Claria Home Ink is a versatile, four-colour ink cartridge set that delivers crisp, clear text documents and glossy, lab-quality photos. It is ideal for affordable, reliable printing without compromise."

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

non in stock at store

4 stars

As the store didn't have this colour in stock I bought a Tesco 'compatible' one, my printer wouldn't accept it so ended up buying this genuine one online from Tesco Direct, didn't arrive next day as most other items do, collected from the store to save on postage. Don't consider it good value as I don't print my photos, so don't need an expensive ink

epson cartridge

5 stars

This was exactly what I was looking for at a good price. Sent very quickly so no waiting for ages.

Good value single ink cartridge

5 stars

Printer seems to use more magenta and cyan when printing photos so this represents good value. The price for the XL cartridge can't be beaten. Delivery was next day although it did say standard delivery 5 working days.

perfect

5 stars

yep does what it says

