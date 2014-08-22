My Little Pony Surprise Mini Figure Assorted

Cute little item
Purchased as cake toppers for my daughters 6th birthday. Look fab and can be played with after all the cake has been eaten.
Wave 8 Blind bag figures
They are Wave 8 Blind bag figures!! i did not know they are in the UK yet!!! but its hard to even find wave 6 and 7 in your stores (im half way through the wave 6 atm ) so i hope you will be stocking up they are wonderful figures for MLP collectors of all ages, just very hard to find sometimes
Puts a smile on any my little pony fans face
This little bag contains a my little pony surprise, they have many to collect and are great for my daughter to spend her pocket money on
lovely collection
my daughter can't wait to have all ponies in her collection
Excellent service and delivery
I received the products within a couple of days of ordering and also got an update on my order. The product was as we expected and my daughter was delighted her my little ponies. Would definately use tesco direct again.