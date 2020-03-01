Tesco Catcuts In Jelly Selection 6X400g

Ingredients
Composition
Cuts in jelly with chicken: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Chicken), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.
Cuts in jelly with lamb: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Lamb), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.
Cuts in jelly with beef: Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Beef), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.
Additives (for all varieties):
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 2g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1290 IU, Vitamin D₃200 IU, Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate 30 mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.4 mg, Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate 5 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 25 mg.
Analytical Constituents (for all varieties):
Protein 7.5%, Crude fibres 0.5%, Fat content 4.5%, Inorganic matter 3.0%, Moisture 82.5%, Calcium 0.4%, Omega 6 0.8%.
Calories: 80 per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide
An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately one 400g can per day in at least 2 separate meals.
This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make
sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
When introducing your cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.