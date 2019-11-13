By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161G

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161G
£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1299kJ 312kcal
    16%
  • Fat23.0g
    33%
  • Saturates11.2g
    56%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1623kJ / 391kcal

Product Description

  • Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream and a pot of Swiss chocolate sauce.
  • Light choux pastry filled with British cream and served with a pot of rich, smooth Swiss chocolate sauce
  • Dessert
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 161g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk), Swiss Chocolate Sauce (31%) [Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Cream (Milk), Evaporated Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Vanilla Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

161g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (80g)
Energy1623kJ / 391kcal1299kJ / 312kcal
Fat28.8g23.0g
Saturates14.0g11.2g
Carbohydrate26.2g21.0g
Sugars13.2g10.6g
Fibre1.6g1.3g
Protein5.8g4.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Love these . Melt the pot chocolate in micro pour over the profiteroles 😍 delish

