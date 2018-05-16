Tesco Cuts In Jelly Selection Cat Food Trays 6X100g

Product Description
- Cuts in Jelly with Chicken, With Salmon, With Ham (Cat Food 6x100g). A complete pet food for adult cats
- Cuts in Jelly: 2 with Chicken, 2 with Salmon and 2 with Ham. Complete balanced nutrition fortified with vitamins and minerals
- Cuts in Jelly: 2 with Chicken, 2 with Salmon and 2 with Ham.. . A complete pet food for adult cats.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Composition
Cuts in jelly with chicken
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39% including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars.
Cuts in jelly with salmon
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars.
Cuts in jelly with ham
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Ham), Minerals, Various Sugars.
Additives (for all varieties)
Nutritional additives per kg: Taurine 300 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1.0 mg, Copper (Cupric (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalcipherol) 100 IU, Vitamin E (all-rac-alpha-Tocopheryl-Acetate) 30 mg, Biotin 60 µg.
Technological additives: Preservatives.
Analytical constituents:
with chicken
Protein 8.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 4.0%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 84.0%, Calcium 0.4%. Calories per 100 g 75.
with Salmon
Protein 8.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 4.5%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 84%, Calcium 0.4%. Calories per 100 g 78.
with Ham
Protein 8.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 4.0%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 84%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100 g 75.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep remaining contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in Denmark, Produced in Denmark
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Metal check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 150g e (900g)
