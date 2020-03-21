By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Multipack Pate Selection 6X100g

£ 1.50
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Pâté with Beef, With Chicken, With Salmon (Cat Food 6x100g). A complete pet food for adult cats
  • Pâté: 2 with Beef, 2 with Chicken and 2 with Salmon. Complete balanced nutrition fortified with vitamins and minerals
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Composition

Pâté with beef
Meat and Animal Derivatives (56% including Beef 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars.
Pâté with chicken
Meat and Animal Derivatives (57% including Chicken 4%), Minerals.
Pâté with salmon
Meat and Animal Derivatives (52%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals.

Additives (for all varieties) 
Nutritional additives per kg:
Taurine 300 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1.0 mg, Copper (Cupric (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalcipherol) 100 IU, Vitamin E (all-rac-alpha-Tocopheryl-Acetate) 30 mg, Biotin 60 µg.

Technological additives: Preservatives.

Analytical constituents:

Beef
Protein 9.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 5.5%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 82.0%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 91.
Chicken
Protein 9.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 4.5%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 83.0%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 82.
Salmon
Protein 9.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 5.5%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 82.0%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 91.

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep remaining contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, Produced in Denmark

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 150g e (900g)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

