We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tivall Vegetarian Frankfurters 300G

5(4)Write a review
Tivall Vegetarian Frankfurters 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
Energy per portion (60g):
  • Energy560kJ 134kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934 kJ/223 kcal

Product Description

  • Smoke flavour frankfurters made from a lightly seasoned wheat and soya proteins.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - Parve - under the supervision of Mate Asher Rabbinate
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Wheat and Soya Proteins (46%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Egg White Powder, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Maize), Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabilizers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Spices, Maltodextrin, Colour (Iron Oxide), Vitamins & Minerals (Tricalcium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, Zinc Oxide, Ferric Diphosphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Quick Frozen. Keep frozen after purchase (-18°C).Don't refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All ovens vary - these are guidelines only. Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.

Hob
Instructions: 2-3 Min.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C 10 Min.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 5 Min.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 portions

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF,

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF,
  • UK.
  • www.tivall.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g*%RI Per 100gPer portion (2 pcs/st = 60g)*%RI Per 60g
Energy 934 kJ/223 kcal560 kJ/134 kcal7%
Fat 14,0g8,4g12%
of which saturates 1,6g0,9g5%
Carbohydrate 5,5g3,3g1%
of which sugars 2,3g1,5g2%
Fibre 1,5g0,9g
Protein 18,0g11,0g22%
Salt 1,6g1,0g17%
Calcium 120mg15%72mg9%
Iron 3,4mg24%2,0mg14%
Zinc 2,25mg23%1,4mg14%
Folic Acid 30µg15%18µg9%
Vitamin E 4,0mg33%2,4mg20%
Vitamin B1 0,21mg19%0,13mg12%
Vitamin B20,24mg17%0,14mg10%
Vitamin B32,7mg17%1,6mg10%
Vitamin B51,0mg17%0,6mg10%
Vitamin B6 0,3mg21%0,2mg14%
Vitamin B12 1,0µg40%0,6µg24%
Amount of vitamins & minerals----
*RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Pack contains 5 portions----
View all Kosher

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Definitely worth trying

5 stars

I'm a vegetarian for almost three years now, and one thing i missed was a classic hotdog, however after buying these, that craving has been filled! Perfect in a bun with fried onions and your choice of sauce. Tastes just like the real thing, to me, and even if it might not to you, if definitely isn't bad.

A must try!

5 stars

The best vegetarian-friendly frankfurter!! Amazing teste no matter the way they are done - either boiled or cooked in the oven.

These are great!

5 stars

These taste like frankfurters for hot dogs I remember having years ago, but these are vegetarian, so great! Cook really quickly in boiling water and then serve up in a lovely St Pierre brioche hot dog roll, sold by Tesco, with lots of fried onions and a bit of mustard - delicious!! The frankfurters aren't huge, but I find just that one is all I want in the brioche roll. Recommend.

Perfect meat free choice

5 stars

Great breakfast item. V tasty. Do not over cook as can go rubbery.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here