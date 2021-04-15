Tivall Vegetarian Frankfurters 300G

Definitely worth trying
I'm a vegetarian for almost three years now, and one thing i missed was a classic hotdog, however after buying these, that craving has been filled! Perfect in a bun with fried onions and your choice of sauce. Tastes just like the real thing, to me, and even if it might not to you, if definitely isn't bad.
A must try!
The best vegetarian-friendly frankfurter!! Amazing teste no matter the way they are done - either boiled or cooked in the oven.
These are great!
These taste like frankfurters for hot dogs I remember having years ago, but these are vegetarian, so great! Cook really quickly in boiling water and then serve up in a lovely St Pierre brioche hot dog roll, sold by Tesco, with lots of fried onions and a bit of mustard - delicious!! The frankfurters aren't huge, but I find just that one is all I want in the brioche roll. Recommend.
Perfect meat free choice
Great breakfast item. V tasty. Do not over cook as can go rubbery.