Daelmans Mini Stroopwafels Caramel 200G

Daelmans Mini Stroopwafels Caramel 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

New

Product Description

  • Waffles with 44% caramel filling
  • Enjoy a Dutch Classic
  • Connoisseurs are simply wild about the authentic Dutch Stroopwafels made by the Daelmans family bakery (Est. 1909). Enjoy these soft, toasted waffles and their characteristic sweet, creamy caramel fillings, straight from the box or warmed over your favourite hot beverage.
  • Delicious sweet and creamy filling!
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, 14% Butter (Milk), Sugar, Palm Fat, Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrin (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Raising Agent (E500), Cinnamon, Acidulant (Citric Acid), Bourbon Vanilla

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Product made in Holland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Daelmans Banket B.V.,
  • Postbus 17,
  • 5250 AA Vlijmen,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.daelmansgroup.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1886 kJ / 450 kcal
Fat 21 g
of which saturates 12 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
of which sugars 32 g
Fibre 1,5 g
Protein 3,5 g
Salt 0,63 g

