Daelmans Mini Stroopwafels Caramel 200G
New
Product Description
- Waffles with 44% caramel filling
- Enjoy a Dutch Classic
- Connoisseurs are simply wild about the authentic Dutch Stroopwafels made by the Daelmans family bakery (Est. 1909). Enjoy these soft, toasted waffles and their characteristic sweet, creamy caramel fillings, straight from the box or warmed over your favourite hot beverage.
- Delicious sweet and creamy filling!
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, 14% Butter (Milk), Sugar, Palm Fat, Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrin (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Raising Agent (E500), Cinnamon, Acidulant (Citric Acid), Bourbon Vanilla
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Produce of
Product made in Holland
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Daelmans Banket B.V.,
- Postbus 17,
- 5250 AA Vlijmen,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- www.daelmansgroup.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1886 kJ / 450 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|of which saturates
|12 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|of which sugars
|32 g
|Fibre
|1,5 g
|Protein
|3,5 g
|Salt
|0,63 g
