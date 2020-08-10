Tesco Finest 1 Beef Fillet Steak

Poor quality lots of inedible gristle
This was dreadful quality there was a piece of gristle running across the width of the steak approximately 1” wide (2.5cm). Once removed the steak was in two pieces. Very disappointed will not be buying again
Over rated
Very over rated. Not a good steak for the price - we were very disappointed
Finest Fillet not consistent.
Buy this every week and usually it is excellent. This week both pieces were full of grizzle and not good, very disappointing. Fillet steak should be excellent everytime especially when you pay the Finest price
10/10
Succulent and quality tasting cut of beef fillet. Highly recommended
