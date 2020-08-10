By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 1 Beef Fillet Steak

2.8(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest 1 Beef Fillet Steak

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 7.65
£34.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

One typical steak
  • Energy1295kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Beef fillet steak.
  • Matured for 30 days for succulence and rich flavour. One of the most tender cuts, from British beef
  • *One of the most tender cuts from beef, a succulent and rich flavoured cut.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 8-12 mins Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 3 minutes each side (rare), 4 minutes each side (medium) or 5 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.

Cooking Precautions

  • If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using beef from U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Vacuum packed for freshness.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (200g)
Energy648kJ / 155kcal1295kJ / 309kcal
Fat7.9g15.8g
Saturates3.8g7.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.9g41.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Vacuum packed for freshness.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor quality lots of inedible gristle

1 stars

This was dreadful quality there was a piece of gristle running across the width of the steak approximately 1” wide (2.5cm). Once removed the steak was in two pieces. Very disappointed will not be buying again

Over rated

1 stars

Very over rated. Not a good steak for the price - we were very disappointed

Finest Fillet not consistent.

2 stars

Buy this every week and usually it is excellent. This week both pieces were full of grizzle and not good, very disappointing. Fillet steak should be excellent everytime especially when you pay the Finest price

10/10

5 stars

Succulent and quality tasting cut of beef fillet. Highly recommended

excellent! guide dog loves them.

5 stars

excellent! guide dog loves them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Peppercorn Sauce 180G

£ 1.20
£0.67/100g

Tesco Large Flat Mushrooms 250G

£ 0.75
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 0.75
£3.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 1 Beef Ribeye Steak

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 6.38
£22.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here