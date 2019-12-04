Total Classic Greek Yogurt 1Kg
Offer
Product Description
- Natural Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
- Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
- 3g sugars
- 9g protein
- 93 kcal
- per 100g
- Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
- High in protein
- Source of calcium
- Gluten-free
- Additive and preservative free
- No added sugar - Contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 1kg
- No added sugar
- High in protein
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk, Cream (Milk), Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated/Do not freezeOnce opened consume within 5 days Use By: See Lid
Preparation and Usage
- Remove paper disc on opening
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Fage International S.A.,
- 5, Rue des Primeurs,
- L-2361 Strassen,
- Luxembourg.
Return to
- uk.fage
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|389 kJ (93 kcal)
|Fat
|5.0 g
|of which saturates
|3.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0 g
|of which sugars
|3.0 g
|Protein
|9.0 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|-
|%NRV*
|Calcium
|121 mg 15%
|*Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019