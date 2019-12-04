By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Total Classic Greek Yogurt 1Kg

Total Classic Greek Yogurt 1Kg
£ 3.50
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
  • Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
  • 3g sugars
  • 9g protein
  • 93 kcal
  • per 100g
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • No added sugar - Contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 1kg
Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Cream (Milk), Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated/Do not freezeOnce opened consume within 5 days Use By: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disc on opening

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 389 kJ (93 kcal)
Fat 5.0 g
of which saturates 3.6 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 9.0 g
Salt 0.1 g
-%NRV*
Calcium 121 mg 15%
*Nutrient Reference Values-

