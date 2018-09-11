By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fage Total 0% Greek Yogurt Split Pot Raspberry 170G

Fage Total 0% Greek Yogurt Split Pot Raspberry 170G
£ 1.00
£0.59/100g

  • Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt with Raspberry Pomegranate
  • Pronounced: Fa-Yeh!
  • 0% fat
  • 7.6g sugars, 8.3g protein and 66 kcal per 100g
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 170g

Strained Yoghurt (80%) [Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)], Raspberry and Pomegranate Fruit Preparation (20%) [Water, Raspberries and Raspberry Juice Concentrate (25%), Sugar, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate (15%), Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring]

  • Contains: Milk

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Use By: See Lid

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

  • uk.fage

170g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 281 kJ (66 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 8.2 g
of which sugars 7.6 g
Protein 8.3 g
Salt 0.09 g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Soooo yummy !!

5 stars

Sooooooo yummy and less sugar than the honey one. Been having this yoghurt throughout my pregnancy and it’s helped so much. 100% recommended !

