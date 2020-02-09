By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nerf N-Strike Elite 30Pk Refill

£ 7.00
  • Prepare for action with your Nerf blaster battles
  • Includes 30 foam Elite darts with rubber top
  • Compatible with N-Strike Elite blasters
  • N-Strike warriors lose when they run out of ammo, so load up on firepower with this Refill Pack of 30 N-Strike Elite Darts! These darts work with any N-Strike Elite blaster and most original N-Strike blasters (sold separately). The pack includes 20 Elite Darts and 10 Elite Deco Darts. Ammo up with the 30-dart Refill Pack.
  • Refill Pack includes 30 N-Strike Elite darts
  • Darts are compatible with any N-Strike Elite blaster and most original N-Strike blasters (sold separately)
  • 20 Elite Darts and 10 Elite Deco Darts

Amazing

5 stars

Great Great Great

Great value

5 stars

Great value pack, work in the plethora of nerf guns owned by my boys. The good news is that they've still not lost them all after a month. Happy days! Will be buying again.

Loads of possibilities

5 stars

Bought for my nephews. Went together easily and have gone down a storm. Lots of combinations to build.

Great

5 stars

I bought last month for my son...He was very happy  

Nerf darts

5 stars

Bought as extra darts for nerf gun...good quality and value for money

excellent price

5 stars

bought just before xmas as half the price of anyone else

Price changes

3 stars

I ordered this before Christmas - the price was lower then - but when I went to collect it the item had already been “collected” On investigation it had somehow been “cleared” Fortunately, it didn’t matter as the item was available in the store at an even lower price!

Perfect replacement

5 stars

Bought these for a Xmas present perfect to replace the lost ones at an excellent price

Perfect

5 stars

We got these as extras for our son's nerf guns and they are perfect especially as they easily get lost!!

Nerf battle

5 stars

Bought these as a stocking filler, great value and nerf’s usual quality, can’t wait to start finding them underneath everything!!!

