Nerf N-Strike Elite 30Pk Refill

Amazing
Great Great Great
Great value
Great value pack, work in the plethora of nerf guns owned by my boys. The good news is that they've still not lost them all after a month. Happy days! Will be buying again.
Loads of possibilities
Bought for my nephews. Went together easily and have gone down a storm. Lots of combinations to build.
Great
I bought last month for my son...He was very happy
Nerf darts
Bought as extra darts for nerf gun...good quality and value for money
excellent price
bought just before xmas as half the price of anyone else
Price changes
I ordered this before Christmas - the price was lower then - but when I went to collect it the item had already been “collected” On investigation it had somehow been “cleared” Fortunately, it didn’t matter as the item was available in the store at an even lower price!
Perfect replacement
Bought these for a Xmas present perfect to replace the lost ones at an excellent price
Perfect
We got these as extras for our son's nerf guns and they are perfect especially as they easily get lost!!
Nerf battle
Bought these as a stocking filler, great value and nerf’s usual quality, can’t wait to start finding them underneath everything!!!