Mega Blocks Maxi Bag Classic 60Pcs

Excellent Birthday Gift
I bought this for my son’s second Christmas and he’s 4 now, with an almost 2 year old sister - and they both play so well with these blocks. Love that it comes in a bag for easy storage. Plus, I never had to worry about my daughter choking on the pieces when she was younger. Great developmental toy with practicing building, learning colors and understanding balance! I feel like these are essential for every kid.
Great fun for all
Bought for kids coming to 60th birthday party, ages from 1 - 7. Everyone got involved and kept them entertained.
Great first building set
I got this because when my grandkids come over to visit they geta bit bored whilst the adults chat. When young George came to visit we got out the Mega Bloks First Builders BIG BUILDING BAG (60) pieces and he had so much fun putting together the pieces that he didn't want to go when it was time. The pieces are just the right size for little hands to put together without ant fuss and enough of them to make lots of different things.
Great price, lots of fun !
Bought for 1 year old birthday & lots of fun taking apart more than putting together. Will be ideal to get him ready for Lego when he is old enough.
Perfect
Perfect gift for a little one. totally recommend. If you looking for a perfect gift just buy it
Perfect for little fingers
I bought these for my granddaughter for Xmas 2017. She is only 10 months old and not really ready to build anything. But she loves picking them up and biting them... they are big enough to be safe for her. I build and she pulls my structures apart! All good fun!
Maga maga bloks
I brought these for my grandson, not expensive but well made and fit together well. Can't fault them for the price.
Great Xmas gift
Bought this for my 9 month old nephew. He seems to enjoy playing with all the blocks, he's a little young at the moment to actually put anything together but he still tries to get involved. Lots of shapes and sizes and you can teach all the colonies while building things.
Great toy
I bought this for my 21 month son for Christmas - he loves the blocks as well as the bag they come in - empties and fills it all the time !
good value
bought for 1 year old,good size bricks so very safe to play with,no choking hazard and easy to connect.