By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mega Blocks Maxi Bag Classic 60Pcs

5(141)Write a review
Mega Blocks Maxi Bag Classic 60Pcs
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • 60 First Builders blocks for hours of play using the primary colour scheme
  • Build towers, castles sports cars & much more
  • Eco-friendly, PVC-free packaging with strap for storage & portability
  • - 60 classic coloured building blocks included
  • - Suitable for 12months+
  • Build, stack, and explore endless construction possibilities with this award-winning set of 60 building blocks in classic colours! Now your little one can build anything they imagine when they use the blocks and special shapes to create tall towers, crazy castles, funny animals, or whatever else they dream up! Perfect for little hands, these big blocks fit together and come apart easily, helping your child to develop fine motor skills and creativity over hours of open-ended play. When playtime's over, clean-up is easy with the handy storage bag.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

141 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent Birthday Gift

5 stars

I bought this for my son’s second Christmas and he’s 4 now, with an almost 2 year old sister - and they both play so well with these blocks. Love that it comes in a bag for easy storage. Plus, I never had to worry about my daughter choking on the pieces when she was younger. Great developmental toy with practicing building, learning colors and understanding balance! I feel like these are essential for every kid.

Great fun for all

5 stars

Bought for kids coming to 60th birthday party, ages from 1 - 7. Everyone got involved and kept them entertained.

Great first building set

5 stars

I got this because when my grandkids come over to visit they geta bit bored whilst the adults chat. When young George came to visit we got out the Mega Bloks First Builders BIG BUILDING BAG (60) pieces and he had so much fun putting together the pieces that he didn't want to go when it was time. The pieces are just the right size for little hands to put together without ant fuss and enough of them to make lots of different things.

Great price, lots of fun !

5 stars

Bought for 1 year old birthday & lots of fun taking apart more than putting together. Will be ideal to get him ready for Lego when he is old enough.

Perfect

5 stars

Perfect gift for a little one. totally recommend. If you looking for a perfect gift just buy it

Perfect for little fingers

5 stars

I bought these for my granddaughter for Xmas 2017. She is only 10 months old and not really ready to build anything. But she loves picking them up and biting them... they are big enough to be safe for her. I build and she pulls my structures apart! All good fun!

Maga maga bloks

5 stars

I brought these for my grandson, not expensive but well made and fit together well. Can't fault them for the price.

Great Xmas gift

5 stars

Bought this for my 9 month old nephew. He seems to enjoy playing with all the blocks, he's a little young at the moment to actually put anything together but he still tries to get involved. Lots of shapes and sizes and you can teach all the colonies while building things.

Great toy

5 stars

I bought this for my 21 month son for Christmas - he loves the blocks as well as the bag they come in - empties and fills it all the time !

good value

5 stars

bought for 1 year old,good size bricks so very safe to play with,no choking hazard and easy to connect.

1-10 of 141 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fisher Price Game & Learn Controller

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack

£ 2.60
£0.65/each

Offer

Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Fisher Price Smart Stages Puppy

£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here