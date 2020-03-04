By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Standard Cuts In Gravy Turkey Cat Food Pouch 100G

Tesco Standard Cuts In Gravy Turkey Cat Food Pouch 100G
£ 0.35
£3.50/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1 - 7 years
  • Tesco Cuts in Gravy with Turkey 1 7yrs
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Composition:
Cuts in gravy with turkey: Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Turkey), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

Additives:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450mg

Analytical constituents
Protein    8.0%
Crude fibres    0.5%
Fat content    6.5%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%
Calories    96 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Great value cat food.

5 stars

My cats love this.

