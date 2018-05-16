Kiwi Shoe Passion Ball Of Foot Cush Pair

- Kiwi Shoe Passion Invisible Gel Cushions are shoe inserts for heels that contain air cushion technology that use unique air channels to prevent pressure across the soles of your feet. They are high heel insoles that don't jeopardize your style. These foot insoles for heels provide ultimate cushioning for all day or night comfort. KIWI® Shoe Passion Invisible Gel Insoles are 3/4 in length and have an ultra soft top cloth to give your feet cushioning.
- Kiwi Shoe Passion Invisible Gel Cushions are heel inserts that prevent pressure across the soles of your feet
- Heel cushions provide foot cushioning where you need it most for all day or night comfort
- These gel heel cushions are virtually invisible to fit all your favorite shoes
- One size fits all for these inner insoles
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE:
- STEP 1
- Remove protective plastic.
- STEP 2
- Place pad in shoe.
- STEP 3
- Press firmly and enjoy.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.
- SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS:
- • Read warning and instructions on the product label.
- • Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
1 x Pair
Safety information
