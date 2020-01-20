By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Garlic Sauce 225G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.70
£0.76/100g

Product Description

  • A CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE WITH HERBS.
  • Servings per bottle - 15.
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil (36%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Whey Protein (from MILK), Garlic (5%), Modified Cornflour, Salt, Flavourings (contain EGG), MUSTARD, Chives, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Thickener - Xanthan Gum, Pepper

Storage

After opening refrigerate.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 1664kJ250kJ
-398kcal60kcal
Fat 36.0g5.4g
-of which saturates 3.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate 15.0g2.2g
-of which sugars 11.0g1.7g
Fibre 0.3gTrace
Protein 2.2g0.3g
Salt 1.5g0.2g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

the white sause really done me good ;)

5 stars

the white sause really done me good ;)

