Cathedral City Selections Variety 168G

Product Description
- Cheddar.
- 14 individually wrapped portions of Cathedral City Mature, Extra Mature & Vintage Cheddar
- The perfect post dinner evening treat offering little bits of what you fancy, when you fancy! Pack contains an assortment of cheeses: full selection cannot be guaranteed.
- - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
- - 100% natural cheddar
- - Made in Great Britain using British milk
- - High in protein and a source of calcium
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
- All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
- Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
- Each portion packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 168g
- High in protein
- A source of calcium
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C.Best Before See Below.
Name and address
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
- Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
- www.cathedralcity.co.uk
Net Contents
14 x 12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|(Per 12g serving)
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|207kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|4.2g
|(of which saturates)
|21.7g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0.1g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|3g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Calcium
|739mg (92% NRV)
|89mg (11% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
