Tesco Fruit Splash Apple & Blackcurrant 4X250ml

- Energy52kJ 12kcal1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 21kJ / 5kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C.
- SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with awesome apple, silly strawberry and rosy raspberry flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, best used within 1 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Cap not sutiable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose a choking hazard.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x 250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|21kJ / 5kcal
|52kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|6mg (8%NRV)
|15mg (19%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Cap not sutiable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose a choking hazard.
- Per 250ml
- Energy52kJ 12kcal1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 21kJ / 5kcal
Information
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, best used within 1 days.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 250ml Energy 21kJ / 5kcal 52kJ / 12kcal Fat 0.0g 0.0g Saturates <0.1g <0.1g Carbohydrate 1.0g 2.4g Sugars 1.0g 2.4g Fibre 0.0g 0.0g Protein 0.0g 0.1g Salt <0.01g <0.01g Vitamin C 6mg (8%NRV) 15mg (19%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019