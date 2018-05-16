By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spichlerz Smalec Staropolski Z Mieskiem 190G

No ratings yet
Spichlerz Smalec Staropolski Z Mieskiem 190G
£ 1.30
£6.85/kg

Product Description

  • Pork lard with pork crackling, sterilised.
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Fat 65% (including Pork Crackling min. 5%), Pork 23%, Onion 6%, Fried Onion (Onion, fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Salt, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrots, Onions, Parsnips, Celeriac Leaves, Garlic, Parsley, Peppers, Tomatoes), Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain: Celeriac, Soya, Gluten, Milk with Lactose, Egg, Mustard, Sulfur Dioxide and Sulphites, The presence of pork crackling results from natural Fat melt in the manufacturing process

Storage

Keep in a dry, in a room temperature. Store in the fridge after opening and use in 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool with bread.

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • Ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.spichlerzrusiecki.pl

Net Contents

190g

