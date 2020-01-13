Fixodent Adhesive Cream Original 70G

Disappointed from Pimlico
I must agree with Ray- I am using Fixodent Complete and it definitely does not last all day. I have to “re-glue” twice a day.I have been to the dentist.He says the dentures are fitted correctly. I think the fixodent should be much stronger. I have even tried using more than you indicate but the fixodent still does not hold very long. I am Very disappointed.
Dos not do as advertised
Does not do as advertised as last up to 13 hours . Found have a hot meal and warm drink denture comes loose.
great for everyday
I wear dentures top and bottom and find that using fixodent cream gives me confidence to eat out in public. What I love most about this cream is that it does not fill up your mouth with slimy gum, it only takes a thin line to hold your dentures in place all day take them out at night and clean them easily with a toothbrush and mild warm water. Soak overnight with steradent tablets and ready to go the next morning. Couldnt be easier.
Fixodent
I have tried every denture fixed seal and I find them all the same also I find my mouth feeling gunky and feeling not good when in your mouth also only lasts 2-3hours
Not the best
My husband use this for his full denture and he is quite happy, but for my one tooth is not strong enough. After couple of hours I need to apply again. Also, when I eat it doesn't work, few times I almost swallowed my little denture
REVIEW
you only need to use once a day and it lasts for breakfast lunch and even steam for dinner.
Best on the market
I only use adjacent and I can honestly say that it does last all day and evening, you only need to use once a day and it lasts for breakfast lunch and even steam for dinner.
Just what you need
This stuff is my life, and is just what you need to keep a smile on you face all day. Avoid hot drinks though as the jell softens causing them to come out. But if you have a tube in your bag then your completly fine.
Holds well
An absolutely brilliant product have tried other brands but always go back to fixodent never have to reapply during the day really last well
Does the job
As said does the job which is all you want from this type of product.