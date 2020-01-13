By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fixodent Adhesive Cream Original 70G

4.5(151)Write a review
Fixodent Adhesive Cream Original 70G
£ 4.00
£5.72/100g
  • Fixodent Complete denture adhesive with light mint flavour, is the perfect fit for you if you just don’t want to think about your dentures. Whatever you’re doing, whatever you’re eating, you’ll enjoy the confidence that comes from having your dentures held securely and comfortably in place. Fixodent Complete has a strong hold throughout the day, an improved comfort by cushioning between gums and dentures and helps to create a food seal preventing food particles from getting beneath your dentures. So you can simply relax and enjoy your life to the fullest.
  • Fixodent Denture Adhesive with light mint flavour especially designed for complete care
  • Complete solution with 3 benefits: strong hold, improved comfort and foodseal
  • 10x stronger hold vs. no adhesive
  • For full and partial dentures
  • For even better results, please check our range of Premium Denture Adhesives: Dual Power, Dual Protection, Foodseal, 0%
  • Helps stop those irritating food particles from getting under your denture
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Calcium/Zinc PVM/MA Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cellulose Gum, Petrolatum, Silica, CI 14720, Aroma, Menthol, CI 16185, Limonene

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage instructions:
  • 1. Clean dentures and gums thoroughly.
  • 2. For best results apply dots of the adhesive at intervals along edges and surfaces of the denture which come into contact with your mouth.
  • 3. Rinse mouth with water before inserting dentures. Our denture adhesive is designed to react with the moisture to form a thin, tight, food seal barrier.
  • 4. Press denture firmly into place and hold briefly.
  • 5. For best results wait 15-30 minutes before eating or drinking. DO NOT use more product than shown in diagram (not more than about 1.25g, carefully following the diagram). If product oozes off denture in your mouth you are using too much.
  • DO NOT use product more than once a day. With proper use, this tube should last at least 4 weeks.
  • DO NOT use excess product for poorly fitting dentures.
  • DO NOT use more than directed. Contains zinc, consult a doctor if using other products containing zinc.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Whitehall Lane, Egham, Surrey, TW20 9NW, UK

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children.

151 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Disappointed from Pimlico

1 stars

I must agree with Ray- I am using Fixodent Complete and it definitely does not last all day. I have to “re-glue” twice a day.I have been to the dentist.He says the dentures are fitted correctly. I think the fixodent should be much stronger. I have even tried using more than you indicate but the fixodent still does not hold very long. I am Very disappointed.

Dos not do as advertised

1 stars

Does not do as advertised as last up to 13 hours . Found have a hot meal and warm drink denture comes loose.

great for everyday

4 stars

I wear dentures top and bottom and find that using fixodent cream gives me confidence to eat out in public. What I love most about this cream is that it does not fill up your mouth with slimy gum, it only takes a thin line to hold your dentures in place all day take them out at night and clean them easily with a toothbrush and mild warm water. Soak overnight with steradent tablets and ready to go the next morning. Couldnt be easier.

Fixodent

2 stars

I have tried every denture fixed seal and I find them all the same also I find my mouth feeling gunky and feeling not good when in your mouth also only lasts 2-3hours

Not the best

4 stars

My husband use this for his full denture and he is quite happy, but for my one tooth is not strong enough. After couple of hours I need to apply again. Also, when I eat it doesn't work, few times I almost swallowed my little denture

REVIEW

3 stars

you only need to use once a day and it lasts for breakfast lunch and even steam for dinner.

Best on the market

5 stars

I only use adjacent and I can honestly say that it does last all day and evening, you only need to use once a day and it lasts for breakfast lunch and even steam for dinner.

Just what you need

5 stars

This stuff is my life, and is just what you need to keep a smile on you face all day. Avoid hot drinks though as the jell softens causing them to come out. But if you have a tube in your bag then your completly fine.

Holds well

5 stars

An absolutely brilliant product have tried other brands but always go back to fixodent never have to reapply during the day really last well

Does the job

5 stars

As said does the job which is all you want from this type of product.

